Rev your engines - Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb returns

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) -Get your engines ready because the 3rd largest auto race in the state of Indiana made its return this weekend!

Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is an annual festival that takes place on the first Sunday of October in Newport, Indiana.

It's run by the Newport Lions Club.

It transforms what is typically a quiet town in Vermillion County into a bustling place with cars, people, and food.

However, the main attraction is the big hill -- or at least watching cars go up it!

Automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles from various classic car eras make timed runs up a steep hill to a finish line 1,800 ft. away.