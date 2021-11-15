'Hopefully their life in prison is hell' Family of murdered 15-year-old reacts to latest news on the case

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed is calling for action.They say they want it now.

They told News 10 they will not be satisfied until justice is served.

Mandy Wilson set up a memorial where her daughter Mezmariah was shot and killed.

As you can imagine, visiting it makes her emotional.

She says she feels a void in her heart that will last forever.

"She was my everything. We had a really good bond. A very good bond. And for them to take that from me, is horrible," said a tearful Wilson.

Mezmariah Wilson's family members say they want justice.

"For them to spend the rest of their life in prison and hopefully their life in prison is hell...Is hell," said Wilson.

"The person that actually shot the bullet that killed my granddaughter deserves the death penalty. An eye for an eye," said Connie Mellinger, Mezmariah Wilson's grandmother.

Mellinger says there is nothing that can bring her granddaughter back.

"It's hard. It's so hard. I try not to cry and I just miss her so much," said Mellinger.

News 10 spoke with the Sullivan County Sherriff's office on the phone this afternoon.

They tell us the initial hearing for Matthew Earle starts tomorrow at noon.