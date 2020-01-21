Hoosier Energy Announces the closings of the Merom Generating Station

MEROM, Ind (WTHI) - In a press release sent to News 10, Hoosier Energy expects to retire its coal-fired Merom Generating Station in 2023 and transition to a more diverse generation mix that includes a combination of low-cost wind, solar, natural gas and storage.

Approximately 185 cooperative employees currently support operations of the 1,070-megawatt Merom Station, which is in Sullivan, IN and went online in 1982.

Hoosier Energy President & CEO Donna Walker said, “We sincerely value our dedicated employees and will help those impacted during this transition by working with the IBEW to offer assistance such as retraining, reassignment and professional outplacement, along with retirement options.”

There are several possibilities regarding the future of the site. Hoosier Energy will work with state and local economic development officials to market portions of the Merom property for industrial development. The company will also consider renewable energy generation at the location or pursue a sale of the plant.