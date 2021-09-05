Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club takes on Meadows Elementary School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has some exciting news about their after-school programs!

The programs will now be held at Meadows Elementary School, with the exception of the basketball program which will remain at the 13th Street location.

They will go on from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m and serve 5-year-olds to 14-year-olds.

There will be snacks, an hour of homework help, computer lab time, gym time, a robotics program, a golf program...among many other activities.

Organizers say this is all in an effort to help the kids with their social awareness and abilities.

"Having a place they can go to, and reach out to positive individuals and role-models helps them navigate themselves throughout life," Director of Operations Bobby Moore said.

The fee is only $30 for the entire year- a total steal!

Click here for more information on their programs.