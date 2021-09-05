Hawthorn Park - Calling all kayak enthusiasts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People from all over the Wabash Valley went out to Hawthorn Park to enjoy the beautiful day on the lake.

Sunday, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department gave hour-long kayak tours of Burns Lake!

The tours included a brief introduction to the recreational benefits of kayaking, the ecology and biology of the lake, and what better day for it!

Afterward, participants had the opportunity to paddle around the lake by themselves.

The fee was $10 per person.

This event happens periodically throughout the year at different parks in the county.

Organizers also want people to know that they have many other exciting things going on.

"We also put on programs about education and we also have several other programs. We have our Fowler Park Village, where it's a village-based on 1800/1840," Sean Sluyer with the VCPRD said.

You can contact the Parks Department by calling their local office at the annex.

That number is (812) 462-3391.