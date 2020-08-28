Ways to keep your garden vegetables and fruits fresher longer

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It’s that time of year when fresh tomatoes, sweet corn, and other popular garden vegetables make their way into your kitchen. Almost all of us are guilty of it. We have a garden full of fresh vegetables and this time of year almost all of them are ready to eat. But our daily lives get ahead of us and those fresh vegetables, unfortunately, turn to food for flies.

Temperature and humidity levels play a major role in keeping different foods fresh. Your refrigerator and freezer can be ideal places for some fruits and vegetables. Even your dark, cool, and moist areas in basement can be a place to store certain vegetables as well.

Here are a few ways you can keep some of the food from your garden longer:

Sweet corn almost always makes its way to the dinner table in late summer. And you can enjoy it year-round by putting the cut kernels in your freezer. Once you have your corn, go ahead and shuck away and put it in a pot of boiling water on the stove. Once done, cut the kernels from the cob and transfer the kernels to a zip lock bag and then place it in the freezer. When you are ready to eat it, just pull it out of the freezer and cook away.

Red tomatoes are also a summertime favorite. Canning is a great method to keep them fresh, however, you can put them right into the freezer in a plastic bag or an airtight container. They can last almost an entire year and will be perfect for when you want to warm up in the winter with your favorite tomato-based stew.

Cucumbers are a vegetable that should not be put in the freezer and even the refrigerator. You can simply just store them on your counter. But be sure to keep them away from bananas, tomatoes, and melons. Cucumbers are highly sensitive to ethylene, which is a natural gas that comes from some fruits and vegetables and will cause your cucumber to ripen more quickly.

Certain herbs should be harvested when the leaves are still tender. Be sure to store them at room temperature and keep the stems in water.

Cabbage can last a long time in a cold and moist environment. Be sure to harvest the cabbage heads when they are compact and firm. The shelf-life is up to five months.

Onions should be stored in cold and dry areas. Be sure to bring the onion to room temperature before storage. Do not freeze onions. The shelf life is upwards to four months in a cool and dry place.

Peppers can be harvested whenever you feel the desired size and color has been reached. Store the pepper in a cool spot (55 degrees F) in the kitchen in perforated plastic bags. The shelf-life could be up to two weeks. You can freeze peppers as well which could give you upwards to an eight-month shelf-life.

Potatoes should be stored in a cold and moist environment and away from any light. The shelf-life of potatoes can be upwards to six months.

Radishes should be harvested when the roots are about 1.25 inches in diameter. Be sure to cut off the tops and store them in a cold and moist environment. Radishes can be stored for around one month.

It’s always nice to eat garden-fresh year-round but with Fall and Winter right around the corner, knowing these tricks can keep you eating from your garden all year long.