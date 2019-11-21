gBETA looking to help area start-up businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A nationwide company is looking to help local start-ups.

That's with a seven-week program aimed to get businesses off the ground.

Launch Terre Haute hosted Coffee and Conversation Thursday morning.

Pre-accelerator group, gBETA, was the guest.

Using a basic curriculum, the group offers resources, mentoring and networking opportunities for start-up businesses. The goal is to help them reach the next level.

Organizers say it may be intimidating to start your own business, but having a little bit of help makes it easier.

"You're doing something that nobody else is doing oftentimes," said Indiana Director Geoff Zentz, "and so what we bring to the table is kind of, for one, support and community to it. We're also going to be able to get them in touch with people, who have been really successful in doing that exact thing."

gBETA is looking to take on five companies to join its program.

Companies can apply now through January 17th. Interviews will happen, in Terre Haute, the following week.

The program starts February 3rd and wraps up in March with a "pitch night", open to the community.

For more on how to apply, click here.