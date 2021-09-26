From recycled materials to fabulous - 13 local celebrities hit the runway for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thirteen local celebrities hit the runway Saturday afternoon at the reTHink Inc. Headquarters.

The models, including our very own Susan Dinkel, got to strut in their outfits made from recycled materials.

The winner Pooja took home the title of Green Queen for best costume and Susan Dinkel took the crown for the most money raised.

This fashion show was all in an effort to raise money for reTHink Inc.'s programs, which are available to the entire community.

Organizers say their mission goes further than that,

"For me, at least reTHink is more than the programs. It's really a community of people that all share a desire to care for the planet, and also to make Terre Haute a more sustainable and beautiful and prosperous place," Board President Rebecca Bercich said.

The goal was to raise around $40,000 and organizers say they were set to hit that amount Saturday afternoon!

