Early morning fire hits local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire heavily damaged a business early Wednesday.

It happened at 3rd and East Hancock Street. That's just west of Union Hospital.

Crews got the call around 1:30 Wednesday morning about smoke coming from the "This and That" antique store.

They arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof.

A street crew working in the area first alerted authorities.

Third Street was closed down for some time, but has since reopened.

A cause for this fire remains under investigation.