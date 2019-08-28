Early morning fire hits local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire heavily damaged a business early Wednesday.
It happened at 3rd and East Hancock Street. That's just west of Union Hospital.
Crews got the call around 1:30 Wednesday morning about smoke coming from the "This and That" antique store.
They arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof.
A street crew working in the area first alerted authorities.
Third Street was closed down for some time, but has since reopened.
A cause for this fire remains under investigation.
