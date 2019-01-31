Clear
Snow days aren't like they used to be

Schools are opting into having their students do homework on their snow days.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLINTON, Ind (WTHI) -- Video games, playing with pets and goofing off with siblings.

THose are some of the things you think of doing when school gets canceled.

Now, some schools in the Wabash Valley are adding something to that list. 

"You know it gives them something to do while they're off break," Holly Hunnam, a mother of 4 said. "Instead of playing video games all day long." 

So, even though the doors at South Vermillion were locked that didn't mean the kids weren't still learning on their day's off.

"I like the eLearning days. I stay at home with my kids, but I like it because I get to spend time with them," Hunnam said. "I get to help her with her eLearning day too." 

Elearning is a new way to help classrooms stay on track even if there is a snow day.

The teacher posts work to do on an online site called Canvas.

Then before the end of the day, the students can get on and finish their homework.

Keeping students educated and parents informed.

"It's nice to be able to see what they're learning and see if we need to help them with anything that they're struggling with," she said.

Schools that are participating in eLearning don't have to worry about snow makeup days at the end of the year.

