All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Vigo County Commissioners agree to place a new jail behind the former Stu's Golf Course." The area would be subdivided into multiple sections. It comes with a pricetag around $500,000 dollars. Tonight county leaders will need to approve this property.

A controversial topic for Vigo County residents as to where to build this new jail. Nevertheless commissioners believe the former stu's golf course is ready to build on and will bring no complications.

Communities nationwide, including Terre Haute, are remembering and honoring officers lost in the line of duty this week.

Monday night a group gathered in front of fallen officer Brent Long's statue at Terre Haute Police Headquarters.

There they held a candlelight vigil for all officers killed in the line of duty in 2018.

That includes Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

The vigil in Terre Haute was held at the same time as the one in D.C.

It's all for National Police Week.

///

Funeral services are set later this week for Jerome Jerry Kearns

He passed away on Saturday at age 83.

Kearns practiced law in Vigo County for 50 years..

He was a state legislator, a judge, deputy prosecutor, and public defender.

Visitation for kearns is Thursday at Debaun Springhill Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m..

Mass will be at Saint Joseph University Parish Friday at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be given to the Saint Joseph Parish or the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Illinois lawmakes, including the governor, will unveil legislation to strengthen the state's move over law also known as "Scott's Law" - it requires drivers to slow down and move over for stopped vehicles on the side of the road.

///

A public meeting to discuss concerns over conditions at Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute.

Families contacted News 10 with their complaints about conditions at the cemetery.

Tonight's public meeting gets underway at 7:00 at the West Terre Haute Town Hall.

Starting this week - the City of Sullivan will take a big step to combat flooding in their area by draining Moose Lake.

It's the area of road just outside the Moose Lodge.

It received the nickname because water from the storm sewer does not drain leaving standing water.

A new $60,000 project by the city will help drain the water out of Moose Lake.

Mayor Lamb tells us the issues started a few years ago when the city straightened out the road and installed a new storm drain.

The project should wrap up in a few days.