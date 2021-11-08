'A testament to our teachers' VCSC sees above-average iRead scores

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education says one-fifth of Hoosier third grade students cannot yet read proficiently.

The iRead scores show Vigo County elementary students are performing above the state's average.

The iRead-3 test measures the reading levels of third graders around the state.

Almost 85% of third-graders in Vigo County passed the iRead test this year.

The average passing rate for the Hoosier state stands at just over 81%.

School officials tell us given the size of Vigo County Schools, this is a major victory.

In comparison with other schools similar in size, school officials feel Vigo County stacks up well against them.

Elkhart had just over 65%.

Then MSD Lawrence had almost 63%, while School City of Hammond had almost 58.5%.

Here in Vigo County, the school tells us to reach this number they have been doing a series of remediation activities.

This has been to make up for time lost during COVID.

They say the teachers have been putting in extra time to make sure students reading levels are where they need to be.

"To be able to top the urban school districts in that percentage, not just top, but far exceed our peer districts around the state, those large urban school districts, is really a testament to our teachers' hard work," said Vigo County School Corporation's director of communication Bill Riley.

When it comes to a different standardized test, there are lower results across the board.

iLearn results show Vigo County third-graders only tested around a 35% proficiency rate for English and language arts.

