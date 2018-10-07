Clear

'...a stronger future calls for action.' VCSC superintendent calls for change in school corporation policies

Vigo County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said it is time to review district policies.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 7:43 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said it is time to review district policies.

He has a series of recommendations for the school board.

 

Some of them include major changes in policy.

This is as an investigation continues into the alleged misconduct by former superintendent Danny Tanoos.

LINK | WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO TERMINATE DANNY TANOOS' CONTRACT FROM THE VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION?

Haworth started the Thursday afternoon press conference by saying a stronger future calls for action.

He announced his plan to address the shortcomings in district policy, so parents and others can get involved.

Haworth also said he wants to continue to examine policy, and the public should be involved in that, too.

"Vigo County School Corporation has a policy review committee. I am recommending that the policy review committee focus its immediate attention on the following: purchasing authority, bidding, and quotation requirements, conflict of interest, gifts to employees and school board members, and a whistleblowing policy," Haworth said.

Another recommendation Haworth made is immediate work on internal controls and risk assessment.

It involves an outside firm interviewing Haworth and other administrators.

This will help in making and updating policies.

Haworth also wants the school board to create a bond oversite committee that would be made up of independent citizens.

They would help advise the board on building projects funded by bonds.

Previously, the superintendent handled that task.

All of these efforts need school board support.

"The role of the board is to develop policy. The role of the administration is to execute it," Haworth said.

News 10 asked Haworth if he thought the current policy was inadequate in telling staff what is right and what is wrong.

He said there are areas in need of improvement - specifically rules for accepting gifts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero