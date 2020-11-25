Zoom fatigue, teachers struggling to keep students engaged during virtual learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many students learning from home, some teachers are struggling to keep kids engaged.

News 10 spoke with Malynnda Johnson, a professor at Indiana State University, who shared some of the challenges she's faced while going virtual.

We reached out to Johnson after several posts on social media.

The post described an issue that occurred during one of her Zoom classes.

Johnson says that in one of her classes she noticed that several of her students were facing their cameras towards the ceiling.

She asked them to show their faces and one student failed to change their camera angle to reveal their face.

After the class ended, the person still showed the ceiling and no face.

Johnson waited it out for their return... eventually placing a stuffed animal in the camera view.

2 hours and 45 minutes later... the student returned... surprised to see that the call was still going.

Johnson told News 10 that she posted this on Facebook out of humor, but also realized it's an issue across the board for educators.

"I mean yeah there's a huge concern with genuinely how do you help them get through that? My approach has been recognizing it, discussing it with my students. We start the first five minutes of every class with 'How are you? Genuinely what's going on?' I want them to know they're not alone," said Johnson.

In the state of Indiana, studies reveal roughly a year's worth of learning lost due to COVID-19.

Despite the recent struggles with virtual learning, Johnson is still confident that her students will absorb the material.

"Just focus on this one class, just focus on this one project, then I get back that project done that's an accomplishment and we're all engaged in those then we can have a better connection and better discussions and if we're distracted then we can't have that same discussion," Johnson explained.