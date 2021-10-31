Zombies ran rampant in Fowler Park - Zombie Apocalypse 5k 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This just in -- zombies were running rampant in Fowler Park on Saturday!

Folks ran and dodged, as they tried to survive the zombie apocalypse...the Zombie Apocalypse 5k that is.

All participants wore flag football belts, and tried to avoid a zombie encounter as they made their way through the course.

Zombies were hidden throughout the route -- attempting to tear the flags from the runners' belts.

If you were lucky enough to have at least one flag remaining...you survived!

Organizers say Saturday's Halloween event was a huge success!

"We had two different races that went on, and we had the 5k through Fowler Park where we had zombies running after, grabbing the flags from the participants...and everybody dressed up and had a great time," FSA Interim Director Christina Crist said.

This was the second year for the event, and all proceeds go to the FSA Counseling Center.