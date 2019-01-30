Zebra dies on northern Indiana farm in extreme cold

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says a zebra has died from the extreme cold at a northern Indiana farm.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the zebra was found dead Wednesday morning at a farm outside Delphi, about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He tells WLFI-TV that after consulting with a veterinarian from the State Board of Animal Health, investigators concluded the zebra’s back hooves became stuck in fencing outdoors, the animal panicked and inhaled enough cold air to cause its death

He says a second zebra survived and has been moved.

Leazenby says the farm had adequate shelter, food, and water for its animals, but his department is investigating the incident further.

He says the farm also has kangaroos, but they’re inside a shelter.

Temperatures across Indiana fell below zero Wednesday morning.

___