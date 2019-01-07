Clear

Zac Brown Band to headline Firestone Legends Day Concert for this year’s Indy 500

Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour on June 15, 2018 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one day before the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:14 AM
Posted By: CBS 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one day before the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

The concert, which also will feature additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks, will start at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 800-822-INDY or 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building. General admission tickets start at just $35 until March 1. A limited number of Concert Pit tickets are available starting at $75, and a very limited supply of exclusive VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

All concert tickets include admission to the concert and all Legends Day activities at IMS, including autograph sessions with current and past Indianapolis 500 drivers, the 103rd Indianapolis 500 public drivers’ meeting, historic race car laps and more. IMS gates open at 8 a.m., and concert gates opening at 2 p.m.

IMS President Doug Boles says the addition of Zac Brown Band as the headline act for the Firestone Legends Day Concert builds an even more star-studded lineup of music on for the 103rd Indianapolis 500. Rock legends Foreigner and funk, R&B and pop icons Kool & the Gang are performing at the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 24, with the electronic music lineup for the Snake Pit presented by Coors Light to be announced soon.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

