RUN! This Zombie Apocolypse 5K in Terre Haute will have you avoiding the undead, while raising money for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The FSA Counseling Center offers affordable counseling to people in need of support and guidance.

It is hosting a 5K to help support its organization. The theme is "zombie apocalypse" to embrace the spirit of Halloween! This event will take place at Fowler Park on October 30th from 10 AM until 12:30 PM.

Participants will be given a belt attached with three flags. 22 people dressed as zombies will chase the runners and attempt to tear the belts off. The goal is to survive the apocalypse with at least one belt attached. The first three female and male winners will receive prizes.

The event is limited to 250 participants. The zombies will be wearing protective face masks and gloves to keep everyone safe. FSA says they are excited to bring community members together to have fun all while supporting a good cause.

The event is family-friendly and everyone is encouraged to come out! There will also be a Trunk or Treat for everyone to enjoy.

The cost of the event is $25 per person.

Click here for a link to register for the event!