Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Millions of people are marching all around the world today, demanding urgent action on climate change.

Back in the Wabash Valley, many want their voices heard as well.

Students at Indiana State University skipped class to raise awareness about the climate change crisis.

Some we talked with told us it's time to wake up!

Protestors were chanting "climate change has got to go...climate change has got to go"!

Some told us people are the ones to blame for climate change.

Many of the daily things we do burn carbon like driving cars, flying planes and burning coal for electricity.

That carbon gets pushed into the atmosphere where it stays.

Dr. Jim Speer teaches geography and geology at ISU.

He told us this has caused the earth's average temperature to rise.

A student we talked with told said the climate crisis is an emergency that people need to start paying attention to.

"We're supposed to be the smartest species on the planet and the fact that we're destroying it by using things that we know are bad for it is just atrocious," said Meghan Tooley, a geology student at Indiana State.

"A lot of people say 1 degrees celsius isn't that bad but if you increase that much in your body temperature. We are not controlling climate change that's your body freaking out," said Dr. Speer.

Tooley told us it's on us (humans) to save the world we live in.