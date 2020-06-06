Youth fishing derby held during Indiana free fishing weekend

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - Indiana residents can cast out a line for free this weekend!

It's free fishing weekend.

Raccoon State Recreation Area hosted a youth fishing derby Saturday morning.

Kids were able to take in some sun, bate some worms and wait for the fish to bite.

Prizes were awarded for biggest fish and most fish.

"Get out of the house. Get some sun. Feel that amazing breeze off of the lake. You know, whether you catch a fish or not, it's still a wonderful experience just casting that line and waiting for that bobber to go down," said Ross Plodkin.

Indiana residents can fish for free without a license on Sunday was well.