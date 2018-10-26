You're invited to Fall Happenings at the Y!

CLAY AND VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - YMCA of the Wabash Valley is celebrating the Fall season and you're invited to join!

You can find the annual Fall Festival at the Clay County YMCA this weekend. Families can enjoy free games and arts and crafts on Saturday.

There's also a 1-mile fun run ($10 to register) and a costume contest.

As part of the fall celebration, you can experience the YMCA for free starting Monday, Oct. 29th. The organization is granting free week-long access to anyone at both Clay and Vigo locations.

"We're really excited to just open our doors to the community," said Marketing Director Erin Gregory, "Let everyone come in and try out our fitness facilities, try out Child Watch and just see what we're all about."

Next Saturday, the Vigo County YMCA will host the Fall Festival. You can find free games and fun at that location on November 3rd.