'You're giving back to people, who gave to you,' Participants share their experience sleeping in tents for homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI)- Many of you braved sub-zero temperatures to shed light on the world-wide issue of homeless veterans.

News 10 first introduced you to Operation Vanguard last week. The initiative hosted by Reach Services challenged you to sleep in tents to spread awareness.

After six days of sleeping in the cold, Operation Vanguard has come to an end for the year.

Roughly 35 people slept in tents, other participants held signs for a few hours a day.

News 10 caught up with Jarom Hawker, one of the many who spent the night on the ice-cold grounds.

When asked why he did it, this is what he replied with.

"Can you imagine someone who doesn't have a place to stay and needs that? Operation Vanguard is petitioning for those people and the awareness of that is the key to this because living in our homes and having all the comfort of life we oftentimes forget the people who really need help," said Hawker.

Hawker, along with many others, set aside time to give back to those veterans.

"They served our nation, they decided to give part of their lives to help us and to stop and give service to them or to remember them it's the point of Operation Vanguard. As you do that you should feel joy in your heart because you're giving back to people who gave to you," Hawker explained.

For those of you who could not participate, you can always join in next year. Reach Services is always in need of donations. To find out more about how you can donate, click here.