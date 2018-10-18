Clear

‘You’re a (breakfast) pal and a confidant’: Toy company launches ‘Golden Girls’ cereal

Image from Funko/CNN

The subscription service has been in the works since earlier this year.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: WTTV

You can start your morning with Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia.

A new cereal from toy company Funko pays tribute to the classic sitcom Golden Girls. The box shows each of the characters lovingly recreated in Funko’s signature style.

Each box of the blue multigrain cereal comes with a collectible figurine from the company. The back of the FunkO’s package features a maze and a message for fans:

Hey Kids, remember what it was like to sit in front of the TV on Saturday morning and watch cartoons while eating your favorite cereal?! Well, Funko does! So we’re bringing back Saturday morning to kids of all ages with our new sugar toasted FunkO’s! And remember, always have Fun!

The cereal is being sold at select Target stores and some online outlets—although an online search showed they were in short supply.

The cereal retails for $8. You can find boxes on eBay for a premium price.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4Indy.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

Image

50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family's porch

Image

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Image

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cool. High: 59°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids