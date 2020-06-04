Your pets and severe weather

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Earlier this year, the Storm Team told you ways that you can be prepared before severe weather. But what about our four-legged companions?

Dogs and cats usually tend to run and hide during storms. That can be very stressful especially when you and your pets need to get to safety before a severe storm hits.

Being prepared is the first step. Just like us, our severe weather preparedness kit should include items for your pets.

Two weeks worth of food either bagged dry food or canned food will work. Extra copies of your important veterinary information should be included as well. Even having a few of their favorite toys may help ease stress.

Having a pet carrier or cage ready in your severe weather safe place will be great to have. Your pets can stay in one place if there is the unlikely event of damage to your home.

There have been many cases where pets get lost after severe weather causes damage.

Keeping your pets leashed with a collar that has your name or phone number will help get your pets back to you.

So, when a storm is coming, bring your pets indoors and keep them close. Even practicing getting your pets into your severe weather safe place can help them get used to the process. Even giving them extra time with you will greatly reduce the anxiety that is caused by storm activity. Staying calm and having a plan will go a long way. Keeping your pets relaxed may even keep you stress-free as well.