Your library fines in Marshall can be wiped out with just a couple of cans of food

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Your late fees at a local library could help feed people in need this holiday season.
On Wednesday, the Marshall Public Library announced its 'Food for Fines' program.
From November 1 through November 30, if you owe a fine for late fees at the library, you can wipe it out in exchange for just a few cans of food.
That food will go to the town's food bank.
One canned food item is good for $5 in fines.
