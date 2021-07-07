Your help is needed to find a woman in need of medical attention

GREENE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department 29-year-old Stacey Anna Fay Doyle was banging on the door of a home looking for help.

This happened in the area of North State Road 57 and County Road 200 North in Fairplay Township.

Doyle is now believed to be walking to the Bloomington area.

Police do not know what she was wearing but say she will need medical attention once she's found.

We are working to get a better picture for you.

Doyle is approximately 5-4, 150pounds with brown hair.

Contact Greene County Sheriff's Department with any information at 812-384-4411, option 1.