Your food donation could score you free state fair tickets

That's why Catholic Charities and the Vigo County 4H have teamed up to help feed hungry families.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In West Central Indiana, one in seven people is food insecure.

All food received through the Fill the Foodbank Food Drive will be distributed to food-insecure families, children and seniors in our communities. To participate, fair-goers are asked to drop off food at the main pavilion anytime from July 7 – 13. On Tuesday, July 9; Friday, July 12; and Saturday, July 13, from 5pm-9pm, tickets to the Indiana State Fair will be distributed. For every 10 items or $8 donation, you will receive 1 free ticket to the Indiana State Fair (value $13) while supplies last.

It's part of a statewide effort called 'Fairs Care.'

The 'Fill the Foodbank Food Drive' will start Sunday and last through July 13.

People can donate non-perishable food donations to the 4H pavilion...or you can donate money.

Indiana State Fair tickets will be given away to those who donate on certain days.

