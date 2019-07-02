Your food donation could score you free state fair tickets

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In West Central Indiana, one in seven people is food insecure.

That's why Catholic Charities and the Vigo County 4H have teamed up to help feed hungry families.

All food received through the Fill the Foodbank Food Drive will be distributed to food-insecure families, children and seniors in our communities. To participate, fair-goers are asked to drop off food at the main pavilion anytime from July 7 – 13. On Tuesday, July 9; Friday, July 12; and Saturday, July 13, from 5pm-9pm, tickets to the Indiana State Fair will be distributed. For every 10 items or $8 donation, you will receive 1 free ticket to the Indiana State Fair (value $13) while supplies last.

It's part of a statewide effort called 'Fairs Care.'

The 'Fill the Foodbank Food Drive' will start Sunday and last through July 13.

People can donate non-perishable food donations to the 4H pavilion...or you can donate money.

Indiana State Fair tickets will be given away to those who donate on certain days.