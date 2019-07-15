Your chance to share your Eva Kor memories and condolences

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute are saying thank you for the continued support following the passing of Eva Kor.
Services for Kor took place over the weekend.
Many turned out to share condolences and memories.
There are two more chances for you to share your condolences.
There will be a memorial service on August 4 at ISU Tilson Music Hall, and another one on August 18 at Butler University.
Both of those events start at 2:00 p.m.
You can also email condolences and memories directly to the museum right here.
