Young women honored for achievements, service

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sixteen senior girls were recognized Saturday night for their achievements and investment in the Wabash Valley community.

The 60th Annual Woman's Department Club Cotillion took place at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

News 10's very own Susan Dinkel was the program's emcee. She's a former debutante herself.

The event celebrated sixteen debutantes representing West Vigo, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North high schools.

The club focuses on service and leadership.

Junior Department Advisor Katelynn Liebermann says, "It certainly builds on the importance of service opportunities as well as learning leadership skills along with preparing them for their future endeavors whether that be a collegiate pathway or employment or enlistment, whatever their pathway of choice is."

Event organizers say dozens of other young women also participated in the celebration and will eventually become debutantes, too.