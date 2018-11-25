Young woman killed in single car accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A young woman is dead after a wreck in Clark County.
According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after three Sunday morning.
Police say 22-year-old Tania Wycoff of Marshall was traveling north on Illinois Route 1 when she lost control of her car.
Investigators say the car hit an embankment before rolling over several times. Speed was a factor in the accident, according to police.
Sadly, Wycoff died as a result of the accident.
Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.
The accident is still under investigation.
