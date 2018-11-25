Clear

Young woman killed in single car accident

According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after three Sunday morning.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A young woman is dead after a wreck in Clark County.

Police say 22-year-old Tania Wycoff of Marshall was traveling north on Illinois Route 1 when she lost control of her car.

Investigators say the car hit an embankment before rolling over several times. Speed was a factor in the accident, according to police.

Sadly, Wycoff died as a result of the accident.

Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

The accident is still under investigation.

