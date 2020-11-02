Young voters headed to the polls in huge numbers

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Nearly 100 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 general election. Including Alista Domeika, a first-time voter.

"I wanted to make sure my voice could be heard," Domeika said.

Domeika's interest in politics came at a young age, from parents who voted every year.

"You know it was a great deal of pride for me when I got my I voted sticker because I feel like I really contributed to my country," they said.

Domeika said this year the election is very important.

"I never thought in a million years this election would be so important to me and you know my values and other people's values," they said.

Saturday morning Domeika woke up and headed straight to the polls expecting long wait times, but only had to wait about 15 minutes. Domeika said it wouldn't have mattered.

"I was willing to wait hours if I had to. There was going to be nothing that was going to stop me from voting this year," Domeika said.

It's an attitude we've seen across the country. As young and first-time voters continue to cast their ballots.

Domeika said because many young voters are just now turning 18, they are ready to have their voices heard.

"This year there was nothing to stop me and all of the other younger generations," they said.