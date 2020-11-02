Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Young voters headed to the polls in huge numbers

More than 1.2 million voters between the ages of 18 and 21 have already cast their ballot this election year.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 10:13 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Nearly 100 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 general election. Including Alista Domeika, a first-time voter.

"I wanted to make sure my voice could be heard," Domeika said.

Domeika's interest in politics came at a young age, from parents who voted every year.

"You know it was a great deal of pride for me when I got my I voted sticker because I feel like I really contributed to my country," they said.

Domeika said this year the election is very important.

"I never thought in a million years this election would be so important to me and you know my values and other people's values," they said.

Saturday morning Domeika woke up and headed straight to the polls expecting long wait times, but only had to wait about 15 minutes. Domeika said it wouldn't have mattered.

"I was willing to wait hours if I had to. There was going to be nothing that was going to stop me from voting this year," Domeika said.

It's an attitude we've seen across the country. As young and first-time voters continue to cast their ballots.

Domeika said because many young voters are just now turning 18, they are ready to have their voices heard.

"This year there was nothing to stop me and all of the other younger generations," they said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New shop open for business in Marshall, Illinois

Image

Barr Reeve Vball State Preview

Image

Loogootee Vball Preps for State

Image

Downtown Terre Haute construction site fencing dressed-up with murals

Image

Free rides to the polls

Image

Final Early Voting Numbers from the Wabash Valley

Image

More Illinois restaurants keep dine-in open despite state mandates

Image

From hurt to healed, wildlife rehabilitator releases injured bald eagle in Knox County

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

The United Way is offering mini-grants to area childcare providers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 423527

Reported Deaths: 10075
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1931025500
DuPage25681622
Lake22618522
Will20657445
Kane18650356
Winnebago11638187
St. Clair8405224
Madison7751160
McHenry7265121
Champaign682428
Unassigned6320283
Peoria508379
Sangamon463866
Rock Island452295
McLean450038
Kankakee386781
Macon368559
Kendall308330
Tazewell303459
DeKalb277943
LaSalle277669
Adams222325
Coles217840
Boone217126
Williamson206261
Vermilion197412
Clinton191931
Whiteside180431
Jackson166026
Knox146721
Ogle14288
Randolph140315
Effingham13304
Stephenson12429
Marion120725
Grundy11257
Franklin111010
Monroe106832
Morgan106426
Bureau102219
Jefferson101752
Lee9262
Christian91231
Henry8889
Macoupin87711
McDonough82822
Douglas8259
Union82125
Woodford78117
Shelby77012
Livingston76912
Fayette73524
Montgomery68717
Crawford6846
Logan6664
Fulton6572
Saline65311
Jo Daviess5849
Iroquois57219
Warren5709
Wayne54618
Bond5449
Perry50716
Carroll50614
Moultrie4966
Jersey49521
Cass47611
Pike4418
Johnson4080
Lawrence3798
Hancock3694
Mason3617
Richland35518
Washington3532
Clay35014
Greene34217
Mercer3396
Clark33418
Cumberland3236
De Witt3036
White2995
Jasper29410
Piatt2902
Wabash2646
Pulaski2471
Ford22216
Menard1931
Edgar17511
Marshall1743
Massac1722
Alexander1542
Hamilton1482
Henderson1370
Brown1270
Gallatin1172
Edwards1160
Scott1160
Putnam1070
Stark1023
Schuyler1011
Calhoun840
Hardin590
Pope451
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 182108

Reported Deaths: 4364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion27690796
Lake16017376
St. Joseph10656180
Elkhart10310151
Allen9638237
Hamilton7085125
Vanderburgh669576
Tippecanoe449917
Porter401354
Hendricks3678140
Johnson3599147
Monroe355739
Delaware339383
Clark331067
Vigo307348
Madison2862101
LaPorte262368
Cass240326
Kosciusko234630
Warrick221266
Floyd203269
Howard182768
Wayne172736
Marshall164130
Dubois163528
Bartholomew159759
Henry155630
Grant148341
Boone142151
Hancock136844
Noble135735
Jackson129920
Dearborn115028
Lawrence109739
Morgan107941
Clinton105516
Gibson103812
Shelby101941
Daviess101036
Knox95710
Fayette92523
DeKalb91413
Harrison88824
LaGrange87815
Posey85511
Putnam83717
Jasper8195
Miami7805
Steuben7519
Montgomery73622
Adams7048
White69216
Greene63640
Decatur61739
Scott60816
Whitley5736
Ripley5658
Wabash56311
Wells56213
Clay55410
Huntington5525
Starke53010
Randolph51011
Perry50514
Sullivan50014
Spencer4616
Orange45525
Jefferson4485
Jennings44213
Fulton44011
Washington4283
Jay4217
Franklin40626
Fountain4023
Carroll38613
Pike38318
Vermillion3061
Tipton30423
Rush2984
Blackford2876
Parke2834
Newton27712
Owen2391
Martin2140
Pulaski1984
Crawford1771
Brown1603
Ohio1517
Union1330
Benton1231
Warren1151
Switzerland1100
Unassigned0240