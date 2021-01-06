Young voices are working to expand climate education in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -- They might be small, but their mission is mighty! A group of young voices here in Terre Haute is working to change their community, one step at a time.

"We just really hope that the community knows how big of a problem climate change really is, and I hope they step forward to take charge," said Ayush Bhattacharyya.

Bhattacharyya is a 6th grader in the Vigo County School Corporation.

He's also a member of the youth group, EARTHlings.

Its acronym stands for Environmental Activists for a Resilient Terre Haute.

The group is sponsored and supported by Earth Charter Indiana. Their mission is to empower and unite the community to shape a sustainable future by passing a Climate Resolution. They range from 4th graders to seniors in High School. To spread awareness, they want to get more climate education into the Vigo County school curriculum.

"There are hardly any classes about climate change. I looked throughout my books at school and there were like two pages at the end of the book, which we hardly ever get there anyway," explained 4th Grader Leif Speer.

The EARTHlings took their concerns to Vigo County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Rob Hayworth. After hearing their goals, he offered them an opportunity to move forward with their plans.

" If I were to talk about what the next steps look like, especially if we're talking about embedding climate change across the curriculum, we probably need this group to present to the school board so they can hear and see your passion and understand what you're trying to accomplish," said Dr. Hayworth.

That presentation is set to take place later this month.

The earthlings are hosting a "Fridays for Future" activity this Friday outside the Vigo School Corporation Building. EARTHlings member Julie Pichonnat says this is a "gathering of like-minded people to raise awareness and have our voices heard."

To get information on how your child can join EARTHlings, visit here