Young riders show off their skills at Summer Equine Camp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Young riders are getting the chance to show off their skills.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is hosting its Summer Equine Camps.

The camp teaches riders how to ride and handle horses. SMWC told us at the end of the week-long camp, and the campers get to show off what they've learned.

"I rode more than one horse. I rode a horse named Taffy and a horse named Boston. They were really nice," Lucy Taylor, a camper, told us.

Taylor told us her parents are looking to sign her up for riding lessons.