Young people are choosing not to get vaccinated

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - Many young people are choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That is concerning for local health officials. News 10 spoke with one local teenager who shares her experience in getting the shot and why she believes it is important for people in her age group to get vaccinated.

Genesis Campbell is a local 17-year-old who is now fully vaccinated. She said the process is worth protecting her family and friends.

"I think it's important as my part as a US citizen and to protect my family," she said. "It's that next step forward into getting things back to normal."

However, she is one of just a small percentage of her age group who has gotten the vaccine. According to a study by Bloomberg and the Kaiser Family Foundation, people under the age of 30 have the most hesitation over getting the vaccine. More than 50% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 say they will not get vaccinated or they are still unsure if they want to.

"Reaching our young people and encouraging them to be vaccine ambassadors is the next step in our effort to put the pandemic behind us," Dr. Kris Box, the Indiana Health Commissioner, said.

Even as more people are qualifying for the vaccine, fewer people are actually signing up to get vaccinated in both Illinois and Indiana. Health officials say this is because many young people aren't worried about the virus. They believe they will not get severely sick. This is coming at a time when cases and hospitalizations are rising and not among the older population, especially locally.

"We have seen a slight uptick in hospitalizations and definitely an uptick in Emergency Room visits in the last few weeks," Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner, said. "Patients are younger. They are unvaccinated people. It is more proof that the vaccines do work, and they keep people from getting sick."

This is why health workers are actively trying to encourage more young people to get vaccinated, just like Campbell. She hopes her peers will consider getting the vaccine too.

"If you are hesitant, I think you should really look into it," Campbell said. "I think you will find that all of the benefits are very trustworthy, and you can really trust the people giving the shots. The process is super simple, and it's painless!"

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting a "family day" for vaccinations this Friday from 7 AM to 9 PM. Families with children 16 years and older can visit the mass vaccination clinic and receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Click here for more information.