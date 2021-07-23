Young gymnasts strive for the gold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Tokyo Olympics are finally underway! Athletes from all over the country are competing for the gold! But back here in the Wabash Valley athletes are trying to make that dream into a reality!

Over at Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics center, young women and girls are practicing their floor routines.

Kelly Walker is a parent of an athlete who's been doing gymnastics since she was 5-years-old.

"To have everyone supporting and rooting on if you have a skill you've been working on for 3 years to achieve and have your family there to see it when it happens. Sometimes it's a mentally tough sport and you have to lift them up to get them back in the games."

Her daughter Charlotte Walker says if you want to go for the gold it takes plenty of sacrifices.

"Sometimes I can't go do things with friends cause I have to be here training for competition season and it's just hard sometimes."

Danielle Worley the program director says the dream of making it to the Olympics for these young athletes is possible.

"We want these kids to go as far as they want to in gymnastics so whatever their ability is, we'll take them as far as they want to go."

Kelly Walker adds no matter if they make it to the big national stage or not this sport has taught her daughter valuable lessons.

"Important life lessons is self-confidence that this sport builds. I mean you've got to be very confident to get out there and compete in a leotard in front of people and do skills on a 4-inch wide beam. I think the positive self-body image for girls is just amazing.