Young girls broaden their horizons with STEM event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Young girls are broadening their career options after getting a hands-on look at science and mathematics.

6th through 8th grade girls spent their Saturday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to expand their horizons.

The event focuses on sparking interest in stem careers and pathways.

Young girls broke off into small groups to learn about robotics, small animal patients and aspects of blood pressure.

Those behind the program said it's a way to help these young girls explore their educational options.

"This is really great because it exposes young girls to science, because it doesn't happen all the time. Often times boys are pushed more toward science and girls are pushed more towards the arts, so this really gives them a chance to dip their toes into something that maybe they wouldn't have otherwise," said Liz Yeazel.

This was the 12th annual conference.