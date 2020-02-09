Clear
Young girls feel like royalty at "Royal Princess Tea Party"

The Junior Department of the Women's Department club held a "Royal Princess Tea Party." Princesses got to enjoy a tea party, crafts, glitter makeup, a royal ball and of course, a crown.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 9:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some special girls had the chance to feel like royalty Sunday.

The Junior Department of the Women's Department club held a "Royal Princess Tea Party."

Young girls from preschool to third grade got to celebrate Sunday afternoon.

Princesses got to enjoy a tea party, crafts, glitter makeup, a royal ball and of course, a crown.

There were also other special guests.

Miss Indiana State, local fair queens and the 500 Festival princesses were there to share in the special day.

News 10 asked why these girls wanted to feel like royalty.

"I think a princess is just supposed to be… kind, and just doing things, like a girls thing," Rileigh O'Dell.

"Absolutely love being able to dress up, put on a pretty dress, or a jumpsuit in this case and wear heels and just go out and feel like I can conquer the world," said Olivia Dillion, 2020 Miss ISU.

Dillion said this is a great start for young girls interested in pageants.

News 10's own Susan Dinkel was also part of the fun!

