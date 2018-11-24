Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the Wabash Valley's youngest entrepreneurs were making deals for Small Business Saturday.

This was the second year for the Little Makers Suitcase sale. Ten boys and girls set up shop inside Charm School, a Terre Haute small business.

The kids decorated vintage suitcases and sold their handmade items from them. The kids sold items like pot holders, ornaments, scented wax melts and pine cone fire starters.

Charm School Owner Yvette Morgan says, “Being a small business owner, that makes me really happy to see them, that we're showing kids at a young age how to be smart with their money, how to talk to customers, how to be little entrepreneurs."

Morgan says the kids enjoyed making and spending money. She says the kids bought items from each other, too.

The young business boys and girls will set up shop again in December at the farmer's market.