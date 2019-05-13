Young chefs graduate from cooking program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Mother's Day is a time for mothers to sit back, relax and be appreciated.

At Northside Community United Methodist Church, a group of young chefs graduated from the Kids That Cook program on Mother's Day.

They completed a six-week course learning how to blend, bake and, of course, cook.

They learned to cook things like quesadilla pizza or tie-dye-pizza.

Some of them are ready to cook a meal for their mothers.

The class has inspired some of its students to cook more.

"Actually I want to cook for my family and become a chef," said Leonardo Ixba, a new graduate of the class.

Kristi Cundiff is one of the teachers for the class.

She says cooking at home is starting to be placed on the backburner.

"It's much easier to go through the drive thru than it is to spend an hour in the kitchen," said Cundiff.

Cundiff and others want kids to make healthy choices for food and save money.

These young chefs are learning more than a few recipes from a cookbook.

Aiden Errickson says the most important thing he learned was turning the bad into something delicious.

"You can learn from your mistakes and make something cool out of it," said Errickson.

He plans to make his mother's favorite meal on Mother's Day - lasagna.

His mother, Ashlea Brown, is seeing many improvements in her son's cooking.

She is happy to continue a tradition with her son, just like she had with her mother.

"It's a special bond between him and I that's special. Cause he doesn't go to his dad and ask his dad to cook. He goes to mom," said Brown.