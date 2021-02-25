BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) Ten-year-old Addison Barnett is navigating life through a pandemic with Cystic Fibrosis. Unlike some of her peers, she cannot see her friends and family due to the pandemic. However, she has learned how to enjoy the important things in life while battling cystic fibrosis.

"I developed a really bad cough and the doctors did a bunch of testS," Addison said. "Then when we got all of those tests back, I have cystic fibrosis."

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Addison is one of over 30,000 people in the nation who have the disease.

The foundation describes Cystic Fibrosis as a genetic disease. It causes life-long problems with many of the body’s organ systems, especially the lungs.

This means people living with Cystic Fibrosis get sick more easily. And as the pandemic continues, those with the disease may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Because of this, Addison has been stuck at home with very limited contact with people.

"I have to be secluded from family and I can't see my friends," Addison said.

Addison has transitioned to online school through the Indiana Gateway Digital Academy.

Although it's been tough not to see her friends, she continues to have a positive attitude and enjoys spending time with her family.

"More time with mommy… definitely," Addison said.

When she grows up she wants to be a pediatrician so she can help others, like herself, continue the fight to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

Learn more about Cystic Fibrosis at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Website.