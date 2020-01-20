Young Athletes get ready for the next sports season with demo day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Young athletes are getting ready for spring and summer sports!

Pacesetter Sports in Terre Haute had a bat demo day Monday. Dozens of kids got fitted for the right bat! It's something organizers say is important for kids to do before the season starts.

If you missed Monday, you can still get your child fitted in the store. It's located near Ihop on 3rd St. in Terre Haute.