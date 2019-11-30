Young entrepreneurs sell handmade goods on Small Business Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Small Business Saturday is not just for adults.

Kids right here in Terre Haute learned more about running a business, and even sold some goods.

The third annual Small Business Saturday Little Makers Suitcase Sale took place at the Charm School.

Kids aged 7 to 10 years old made handmade items to sell.

The young entrepreneurs sold a variety of products like bracelets, holiday ornaments and lip balm.

"I think it's really great for the kids if they want to be an entrepreneur, or just learn about business a little bit. All the hard work that goes into it, and just learning about themselves, time management and all kinds of stuff important about that," said Angela Tapy, Co-owner of Charm School.

"I've improved more and more each year. The first year my hair bows didn't sell that well, and the second year they didn't either, but this year I sat down and put a lot more hard work into them and they're already selling really good," said Macy Nickel.

"Probably be an entrepreneur, but I've always wanted to be a football player for the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Lou Ogborn.

Some of the kiddos even decided to give their profits back to charity.