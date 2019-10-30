WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan on drinking this weekend, you will have an extra hour to buy alcohol.
That's thanks to Daylight Saving Time.
The Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission announced because of the time change, it will allow businesses that sell alcoholic beverages to continue until 3:00 a.m.
This is only for November 3.
Related Content
- You'll have an extra hour to buy alcohol, thanks to Daylight Saving Time
- Daylight Saving Time Fast Facts
- Time change means extra hour for alcoholic beverage sales
- Clocks, smoke alarms and alcohol: What you need to know about Daylight Saving Time
- The Great Daylight Saving debate
- Ensure smoke alarm safety with Daylight Saving Time
- Time to fall back: Daylight Saving happens this weekend
- Hoosiers buy alcohol on Sunday for first time since prohibition
- It's almost time to roll your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time
- Get ready to change your clocks, Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend
Scroll for more content...