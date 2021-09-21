You will soon be able to get help covering the cost of internet access in Indiana - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers will soon be able to get help receiving access to reliable and quality broadband.

Homeowners and business owners can apply for consideration of the Indiana Connectivity Program.

The program can connect those who lack internet service and assist in the expense of extending broadband to underserved Hoosiers.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says that the last year and a half has proved that the internet is necessary.

Starting Monday, you can apply for assistance at this link.