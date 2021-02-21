You should always strive to conserve energy when you can

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - People across the Valley have been cranking up the heat but you should still conserve energy when you can.

Opening up window shades during the day to let the sun in, turning down your water heater temperature, and turning the thermostat down a couple of degrees can all help conserve natural gas and save you money.

A spokesperson with Vectren, a CenterPoint Company, wants to make sure customers have enough natural gas, not only during winter but throughout the entire year.

Alyssia Oshodi, with CenterPoint, says the company always wants to remind its customers to conserve.

"Its normal practice for us is to advise our customers to conserve energy and that's a year-round practice to manage bills. So we're still encouraging customers, while it's not an official appeal, still encouraging customers to try to conserve their natural gas usage when they can."

For more energy-saving tips, you can visit www.vectren.com/saveenergy for ways to save money on your natural gas bill.