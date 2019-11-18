Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'You never get it out of your mind,' father speaks out on 31st anniversary of his daughter's murder

November 18th marks 31 years since Tonya Pickett and her step-father Ricky Mustard were shot and killed in their Brazil, Indiana home. Pickett's father shares the importance of speaking out even on such an emotional day.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - After more than three decades, a father is still searching for answers.

31-years ago, Tonya Pickett and her step-father Ricky Mustard were shot and killed in their Brazil, Indiana home.

Pickett's father spoke with News 10 for the first time last year, after three decades of silence.

Now, he hopes by continuing to share his daughter's story, it will bring them one step closer to justice.

November 18th, 1988.

That's the day Tonya Pickett and her step-father Ricky Mustard were murdered.

To this day, there's still been no official conviction.

While time does heal, Pickett's father said not having answers never gets easier.

"As it approaches this time of year, you never get it out of your mind. You know you think about it at different points in the year," said Norval Pickett.

This case remained cold until 2003 when Indiana State Police re-opened the case.

That's when John Lovett, the boyfriend of Tonya Pickett, was arrested.

Charges were eventually dropped, and Lovett was released.

Pickett's father said he knows his daughter's killer is still out there.

"I'm not sure what you're even supposed to feel like if there's so called closure. You know, all you know is that there's semblance of justice that the guilty person or persons involved is brought to justice," said Pickett.

For both the Pickett and the Mustard family, they hope justice will eventually be served.

"I'm hanging in there until the long run thinking I can't die yet, because the guilty person hasn't been found, or arrested," said Pickett.

That's why he continues to share this story, even on such a difficult day.

He said even the smallest amount of information could change things.

"Maybe someone has picked up the news, or watched the news, or whatever that didn't last year. Someone totally unknown that comes forward with information that they didn't even realize was relevant," said Pickett.

If you have any information that could help in this case, you're asked to contact the Indiana State Police, or the Brazil City Police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Drizzle & Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Night: Cloudy, sprinkles possible. Low: 35

Image

'You never get it out of your mind,' father speaks out on 31st anniversary of his daughter's murder

Image

Investigation underway into Monday afternoon fire in Vigo County

Image

Fire investigators rule Friday night fire arson

Image

Woman tied to events of officer shooting won't serve prison time

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 43

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

ISU vs. Ball State MBB

Image

Masterworks Chorale Series

Image

Brazil Concert Band

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook