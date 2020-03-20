'You need to take this incredibly seriously'; Olney mayor urges calm during COVID-19 closures

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Olney Illinois shut down its city offices earlier this week to the public. This includes the community center in town.

There will be no late fees or disconnects for city services through April.

News 10 spoke with Olney mayor Mark Lambird. He says it's important for everyone to stick together.

Lambird says, "You need to take this incredibly seriously. This is something that you need to believe is coming to your community. Where ever you live. But don't lose your mind. Just do things to protect yourself and your family. But don't do anything that's going to harm your neighbor."

To pay bills online: Click Here