You might want to consider where you eat, after a new enforcement policy

The Edgar County Health Department has created a new enforcement policy. This policy includes color-coded placards that visually represent the food establishments cleanliness.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Edgar County Public Health Department has developed a new enforcement policy.

Health officials will be putting signs outside of most food establishments.

Leaders hope that by enforcing these new policies that businesses will be more proactive with cleanliness.

You'll find those signs five-feet from the entrance and they'll be color-coded, almost like a stop-light.

Those colors are red, green and yellow.

Green means the business has passed most requirements, yellow means not all requirements were met and red means county leaders have closed the business due to violations.

Health officials say this is a way to keep businesses transparent with their customers.

Marissa Beck, a sanitarian at the Edgar County Public Health Department, said, "We could do this enforcement policy..we could do this placards system so that everyone will know before you enter the establishment what sort of violations that they had."

Beck also mentioned the last thing they want is to close businesses down.

In addition, the health department will hold food handling classes for free, to ensure safety.

