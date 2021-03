WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Payments are on the way for Indiana residents impacted by the Equifax data breach.

The attorney general's office started distributing payments on Wednesday.

The data breach happened in 2017, and it impacted nearly 4 million Hoosiers.

More than 236,000 current and former Indiana residents will receive payment.

The payments are about $79. They are from Indiana's $19.5 million settlement with Equifax.