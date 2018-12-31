Clear

You might be financially responsible if a person leaves your party drunk...and gets in a wreck

In Indiana, if you serve alcohol and someone leaves drunk and gets into a wreck...you could be held financially responsible.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many of you will be heading out to celebrate for the new year.

There are a few things police want you to know while you are at those parties.

Also, police want you to know about the Lifeline Law.

Basically, if you're at a party with underage drinking, and someone has an alcohol-related emergency, you won't get in criminal trouble if you call 9-1-1.

Extra patrols will be out looking for drunk drivers.

They say they want to make sure everyone stays safe for the holiday.

"We will be looking for intoxicated drivers and make sure that they're taken off the roadways and that they're going to be spending the night at the local county jail," Master Trooper Matt Ames said,

AAA told us if you should stop serving alcohol 90 minutes before your party ends.

Also, you should have high protein foods around to slow down the rate of intoxication.

They also say make sure your guests have a safe way home.

